New UI study: Challenges veterans face in seeking and securing long-term employment
The theme of Monday’s third annual salute to those who served at the UI’s Chez Veterans Center: “Veterans in the Labor Market.”
The four-hour, Veterans Day-themed Zoom webinar will feature a lineup of speakers that includes Assistant U.S. Labor Secretary John Lowry and state Veterans Affairs Director Linda Chapa LaVia, and include a presentation on the results of a UI study that aimed to examine the employment experiences of post-9/11 veterans and the obstacles they face in seeking and securing long-term careers.
For a sneak preview, we turned to the lead researcher — Jeni Hunniecutt, assistant director of research engagement and educational programming at the Chez Veterans Center — who provided five key findings of the study:
1. In terms of industry, the construction industry comprises the largest shares of veterans in the labor market, followed by the finance and insurance sector, educational services, and lastly, information technology or media.
2. Veterans in our study were more likely to be paid with an hourly wage rather than salary.
3. 67 percent of veterans in our study secured a job through veteran job fairs.
4. Most (78.2 percent) veterans with a disability believe their service-related disability is a barrier to finding employment.
5. 43.7 percent of veterans in our study reported that they rely on some sort of public assistance.