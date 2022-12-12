New Unit 4 schools scenario up for feedback
CHAMPAIGN — A new scenario for Unit 4’s school assignment process has emerged for district parents to weigh in on, one that’s estimated to impact less than 10 percent of students.
The leader of Cooperative Strategies, the demography firm hired by the Champaign school board to propose new school assignment patterns, presented two new ideas at Monday’s board meeting after finding a majority of surveyed families feared the firm’s previous proposals would have created too much sudden disruption in Unit 4’s 12 elementary schools.
The scenario the firm believes is “viable” for public feedback would involve turning two elementaries — Garden Hills and International Prep Academy — into pre-K-through-8 schools, and removing balanced calendar schedules, currently used at Barkstall and Kenwood, Executive Director David Sturtz said.
“This scenario, in our opinion, creates the least disruption in response to community feedback, while addressing the equity and efficiency — insofar as a choice process can,” Sturtz said.
After further feedback, including a parent survey set to go out on Wednesday, a recommendation will be presented to the board on Jan. 9. Board members will vote on the proposal at their Jan. 23 meeting.
This path would be pivot from the previous intentions of the district, which sought to end its 20-year Schools of Choice model for good. Two months ago, Superintendent Shelia Boozer said the model had resulted in “little to no progress” for closing achievement gaps between Black and White students.
The Unit 4 board hired Cooperative Strategies to propose alternatives to Schools of Choice, with a focus on balancing the socioeconomic makeup of the district’s elementary schools as soon as next fall.
The firm initially presented two plans — one with three “clusters” of schools that nearby families would pick their preference of, and another with traditional geographic boundaries plus two pairs of “sister schools” (Barkstall with Stratton and Carrie Busey with Booker T. Washington), where neighborhood kids would attend one school from kindergarten to second grade and the other from third to fifth grade.
Each would have resulted in significant student reassignments, impacting an estimated 64 to 79 percent of the elementary population, the firm said.
In public forums, school board meetings and 37 focus groups, most district families opposed the alternatives, voicing concern with consequences of a sudden shakeup for enrollment across the entire school system.
‘It’s a conundrum’Parents overwhelmingly rejected previous proposals in a follow-up survey sent in October, according to data shared from 2,646 respondents. More than 85 percent of respondents said they did not support the sister schools model, and 73 percent disapproved of the clusters model.
“We heard about bussing, we heard about teacher shortages, we heard about a desire to focus on achievement, we heard about a desire to avoid yet another disruptive event like COVID was,” Sturtz said. “We heard a lot more than just the charge itself.”
That led Cooperative Strategies to the two new scenarios Sturtz presented on Monday. Both involve making Garden Hills a pre-K-through-8 school, and removing balanced calendar schedules, thereby syncing up Kenwood and Barkstall with the rest of the district.
One scenario, which Sturtz all but dismissed, would have involved moving the district to a “boundary” schools model, and resulted in an estimated 76 percent of students being impacted.
His recommended model would involve retaining the current choice process, eliminating the wait list and adding a pre-K level for IPA as well as Garden Hills.
This would, in the firm’s view, hit on a few points of community feedback: using underutilized Garden Hills space, retaining the diversity and proximity guidelines for Schools of Choice, removing the “challenge” balanced calendar presents for the choice model and freeing up space for the district’s middle schools.
“To force a significant change in student diversity through any changes on assignment necessitates significant change, it necessitates quite a bit of, say, disruption, because of the context in which you reside,” Sturtz said. “It’s a conundrum, to put it mildly.
“We heard this — ‘we want change, but not to this scale, not this quickly.’”
Survey says ...Families were also surveyed in October about the possible removal of balanced calendar schools. Around 43 percent didn’t support their removal, about 38 percent had no opinion and about 19 percent supported or strongly supported getting rid of them.
(Data from the two balanced calendar schools was more skewed: More than 70 percent of families at Barkstall and Kenwood wanted to keep the alternate schedule).
In a separate, three-question survey sent by Cooperative Strategies in May 2022, 49 percent of families thought Schools of Choice was creating racially and socio-economically integrated schools. The rest answered “unsure” (24 percent) or “no” (15 percent) or preferred not to answer (12 percent).
Parents also answered what was “most important” to them when selecting a school for their student. Most answered “overall impression” (29 percent) or “attending a school close to home” (23 percent). Perceived safety (11 percent) and racial balance (8 percent) were next up, though 16 percent of respondents preferred not to answer.
Board members didn’t vote on this new proposal Monday night — they’re waiting for community feedback — but did speak up.
“I joined this board in 2017, and we heard then that we needed middle school seats. This notion about K-8 is something I’m very happy to hear,” Heather Vazquez said.
“This is one of those topics that’s near and dear to everyone that’s here,” Boozer said. “If nothing more, it galvanized our community to come around and say, ‘How can we make Unit 4 school district, the best school district it can possibly be?’”