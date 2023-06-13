Sign up for our daily newsletter here
URBANA — Shots N’ Slots, Urbana’s newest bar, will host a grand opening party Saturday.
A new venture of Glen Judy and his fiancee, Sylbi Koster, the bar officially opens a few days ahead of that, on Wednesday, at 3615 N. Cunningham Ave.
The grand opening party Saturday will feature a disc jockey and some giveaways, Judy said.
Shots N’ Slots will serve appetizers, pizza and some desserts, and to lighten up some appetizers that are typically fried, some will be prepared in an air fryer, he said.
The bar menu will include draft beers, with rotating craft beers, he said.
Shots N’ Slots will open with three pool tables and four cornhole lanes, and the owners plan to host cornhole tournaments and pool leagues. Two of the cornhole lanes will be indoors and two will be outdoors in the beer garden, Judy said.
Also to be available later will be six gaming machines, but not until the owners get state approval of their gaming license, Koster said.
Judy said there are also plans for music in the beer garden during the summer and a bingo night on Thursdays
Judy is the owner of Quality Med Transport, which has relocated from Urbana to a rented space on State Street in Champaign.
He is also the owner of The Last Call Bar and Grill in Penfield since last year.
Koster said she handles bookkeeping for Quality Med Transport. She and Judy also have a silent partner in the new Urbana bar.
Shots N’ Slots will be initially open from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. daily, and once the gaming machines are activated, the opening hour will be 8 a.m. daily, she and Judy said.