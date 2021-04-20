URBANA — Taren Nance never thought he’d leave the Eastern Shore of Maryland, a mostly-rural area on the Delmarva Peninsula, separated from the rest of the state by the Chesapeake Bay.
Nance grew up in the region, in Pocomoke City, a town of about 4,000. It was where he starred on the soccer and basketball teams and coasted through high school. It was where he returned after failures the first two times he went to college.
Then, it was where he learned to succeed, graduating from Wor-Wic Community College before earning bachelor’s and masters degrees from Wilmington University a few hours north.
After seven years as a special education teacher and assistant principal, the 35-year-old realized it was time to move on.
“I always wanted to give back to my community and be a staple on the Eastern Shore of Maryland,” he said. “However, that wasn’t the plan for me. I had to open my mind up and broaden my horizon. On my resume, I have so many things, but it was finding a place that would allow me to do programming and research and development and become a great principal and lead the faculty and staff and have different initiatives and develop community partnerships.”
He found that place in Urbana.
On Tuesday, the District 116 School Board approved Nance to be the new principal at Urbana High School. He’ll take over after the school went without a principal in 2020-21 following one-year stints by the two previous principals.
The district interviewed five of its six applicants for the job after not finding a suitable candidate last year. Assistant Superintendent Angi Franklin said Urbana would have hired a search firm if it didn’t get a candidate it felt comfortable with, but in Nance, district leaders found the right fit.
Franklin said one of his previous superintendents called him a “diamond in the rough."
“It sounds like he’s someone who is the real deal and is student-centered,” Franklin said. “The staff (and students who participated in interviews) wanted him, so it was great that everyone was in agreement on who the best person was for this position. We’re excited.”
Urbana High School has seen its fair share of tumult the past few years, including a highly-publicized fight in 2019 that led to several arrests.
That didn’t phase Nance. Urbana fit exactly what he was looking for, including the demographics of the school, where the student population is 35.9 percent White, 34.3 percent Black, 14.3 percent Hispanic and 4.8 percent Asian.
“I felt like it would serve me to be in a school district and a community with such diversity,” said Nance, who is Black. “So then I did a little bit more research and saw that they had some discipline issues, and that’s in my wheelhouse.
"Leading with love and compassion and really being a community school leader is why I felt like it would be a good opportunity to put my hat in the ring and see what would happen.”
Nance can empathize with students who find themselves on the wrong path.
In high school, he was a “typical jock,” he said, who coasted through school with a B-average. When he left for college at Coppin State in Baltimore, he “was a country boy going to the city,” and didn’t cope well.
He flunked out of college. He returned to college and flunked out again.
After working several jobs to make ends meet, including ones as a DJ and at Radio Shack, it was his work as a substitute teacher that directed him toward a career in education.
“Initially, it was a way to pay my bills, to get by, but once the kids started showing me the love, once they started pouring into me and telling me their stories and (I started) understanding why certain behaviors are happening,” he said. “I’m observing the students in action with this teacher. I’m watching every movement a student is making and what their body language means. So I was really getting into the depths of student behavior and how it manifests itself when they have something going on at home or their environment, how they bring it into the school.
“Once I started looking at that, it really drove me to say, ‘You know what? I really need to be a part of a school. I need to be able to give this information to teachers. I need to be able to help students and stop students from doing negative things because I understand the root cause of their behavior.' So that's what drove me to where I am today.”
Nance also learned that students needed to see more people who look more like him, a Black male, in schools.
He enrolled in community college, and he found his place. He took honors classes, which he shied away from in high school, and learned that he enjoyed having deep discussions about education.
“Using my failures to turn my life around is what I pride myself on,” he said. “So I’m not ashamed or afraid to tell anybody about my failures, because this is who I am. It’s a part of my makeup, a part of my DNA, and it’s a part of why I’m so passionate about my education, because without it, I wouldn’t be here today.
"My community college saved my life, and I’m so thankful, because without it, I wouldn’t have this opportunity. So my story, I use that to empower and impact kids and my staff members.”
Now, Nance is working on his dissertation for his Ph.D., which focuses on developing a framework that “allows every classroom to be reflective of its demographics,” he said. That includes tailoring everything in a classroom, from instructional materials to music to posters on the walls, to the students in that room.
“Although our education system is dominated by Caucasian Americans largely, we must have everyone be a part of the makeup of the climate and culture,” he said. "And that takes a shift from the top to the bottom in how we look at the school practices and policies, and a look at our classrooms.
"Are our classrooms reflective of the diversity that we have? Is diversity important to us? Is it important for us to know our students, who they are and what they believe, what drives them, what motivates them?”
At Urbana, he’ll find a cross-section of students that fits his interests, and he intends on staying in the position for a long time. That is so important to a district that has had eight principals in the last 20 years that Franklin said officials asked candidates for a five-year commitment.
Nance's age and winding path make him an unconventional hire, he knows. But they also just might be what make him exactly what the district needs.
“Not only am I African American, but I’m 35, so I’m someone who understands the younger generations at a level where we can communicate and I know exactly what you’re talking about,” he said. “I know when you’re speaking about TikTok and you’re referencing these cultural things, you have a principal now who understands and who truly gets it, because I’m still living my life.
"To have someone like that when I was in high school, I probably would have gone to community college first, because my principal would’ve had a real conversation with me and said, ‘Look, right now, you’re not ready for the big leagues. You’re smart, but you’ve still got a lot to learn.’ Just having those real, authentic conversations, those real three to five minutes where you have that principal’s attention and they’re really driving something home.
“I’m not a principal that just sees kids when you’re in trouble. No, I’m coming to you when you’re good. I’m asking you to talk to me. I’m coming to your games, I’m coming to your practices, I’m going to be in the layup line, I’m going to be in the plays. I’m going to be everywhere you are, because I want you to know that you have a guy who’s truly in your corner.
"And I want my staff to see that. I want my staff to adopt some of those practices. … I’m a happy person. I love to have a good time. I’m not going to be the prototype. I’m going to be a little different. But it’s going to be nothing but love. I’m looking forward to expressing all of the things I want to express and to give the kids an opportunity to really engage with an administrator who wants to know about them.”