WASHINGTON, D.C. — Two days after being sworn in as the representative of Illinois’ 15th Congressional District, U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland, praised Adolf Hitler for getting one thing right.
Her comments were roundly criticized Wednesday by everyone, from Gov. J.B. Pritzker to the chairman of the Illinois Republican Party.
“If we win a few elections, we’re still going to be losing unless we win the hearts and minds of our children,” Miller said Tuesday at a Save the Republic rally hosted by Moms for America. “This is the battle. Hitler was right on one thing; he said, ‘Whoever has the youth has the future.’”
Before he took questions Wednesday at his COVID-19 news briefing, Pritzker said he wanted to address “the unfathomable and disgusting remarks” Miller made.
“Let me be clear: Hitler got nothing right. This reprehensible rhetoric has no place in our politics,” he said, calling on state Republicans to condemn “this vile, evil streak in their party.”
Later in the day, Illinois Republican Party Chairman Tim Schneider called on Miller to apologize.
“That language is wrong and disgusting,” he said in a statement. “We urge Congresswoman Miller to apologize.”
Erez Cohen, the executive director of Illini Hillel, also urged Miller to apologize.
“Praising Adolf Hitler is an affront to every American World War II veteran and Holocaust victim,” he said. “We hope Rep. Miller will apologize for her comment and attend any of the countless Holocaust education programs available, including ours at Illini Hillel.”
A spokeswoman for Miller did not respond to a request for comment.
Miller was elected in November with 73 percent of the vote to replace retiring Republican U.S. Rep. John Shimkus.