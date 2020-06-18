TUSCOLA - An obstetrics nurse from Newman will serve as Douglas County’s coroner until the fall election.
Douglas County Republican Chairman Scott Harris of Atwood said the Republican Central Committee chose Heather Skinner as the party’s candidate for coroner in the fall.
On Wednesday, the county board passed a resolution appointing her to serve out the remainder of the late Joe Victor’s term. She takes office July 1.
Mr. Victor of Tuscola died on May 5, a result of multiple health issues, after 25 years in office as coroner. He had planned to run in November for another term.
Skinner, 41, said she’s lived in Newman for 19 years, is married to Sam Skinner and is the mother of four children. A registered nurse for 10 years, she has worked in the obstetrics and gynecology department of Christie Clinic for the past nine years.
“The position of coroner requires an elevated level of compassion, detail orientation and dedication, all of which I exemplify,” Skinner said. “I look forward to being part of the Douglas County team and serving as coroner.”
Harris said the committeemen had “extensive interviews of the candidates” and “lengthy discussion” on Monday and Tuesday before choosing Skinner over Anthony Todd Ray.
An engineer at Cabot Corp., Ray was a deputy coroner under Mr. Victor for 10 years, serving two years as chief deputy, and wanted to be the next coroner. His wife, Chana Ray, works in the coroner’s office as a secretary. Ray is also a Tuscola firefighter and investigator.
Harris said the committee considered both Ray and Skinner to be “well-qualified, outstanding” candidates.
The Democratic party fielded no candidate for coroner in the March primary.