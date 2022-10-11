NEWMAN — A 51-year-old Newman woman has died from injuries she received Sunday in a house explosion.
Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said Shalonda Bailey was pronounced deceased at Springfield Memorial Hospital at 8:11 p.m. Monday.
An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday. Allmon said the death remains under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office.
Ms. Bailey was airlifted to the Springfield hospital with third-degree burns.
She had been the only person in the house at 306 Broadway Street at the time of the explosion.
The explosion occurred when Ms. Bailey was turning on her stove.
Firefighters found the house completely destroyed. The blast also damaged a house next door.