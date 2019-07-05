SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed into law one of the most liberal reproductive health care measures in the country last month, but advocates and legislators say their work ensuring abortion is treated the same as other health care is not yet finished.
The Reproductive Health Act was the first step — it provided greater access to pregnancy care, contraception, abortion procedures and other related benefits for people of all genders.
Now, their attention has turned to the next step: removing what they see as an obstacle to abortion access for minors.
Sen. Elgie Sims, D-Chicago, and Rep. Emanuel “Chris” Welch, D-Hillside, are leading the push to repeal a law mandating that those under 18 consult their parents two days before getting an abortion procedure.
Proponents of repeal call the Parental Notification of Abortion Act a barrier to health care. Opponents warn striking it from the list of statutes would remove needed protections for minors.
“I think that it’s the right thing to do, and so certainly, this is a fight that I’m in because it’s a fundamental issue, and I want to continue that fight,” Welch said. “I’m going to try to get this repeal bill done in veto session if we can. If not, I’m certainly going to go back at it in January,” when session begins again.
The veto session is held the last week of October and the second week of November. It remains unclear if the support exists in the General Assembly to give backers of the repeal effort a legislative victory.
Statute: ‘Best interest’
Illinois’ Parental Notification of Abortion Act became law in 1995, but only took effect in 2013 after being tied up in court. Legislators wrote that their objective was to “further and protect the best interests” of minors in the state.
“Parental consultation is usually in the best interest of the minor and is desirable since the capacity to become pregnant and the capacity for mature judgment concerning the wisdom of an abortion are not necessarily related,” according to the statute.
Currently, an abortion provider is mandated to communicate with the minor’s adult family member — someone over the age of 21 who is the parent, grandparent, stepparent or other legal guardian — 48 hours prior to the procedure and must document that conversation occurred.
Under the law, it is not enough for the minor to have a conversation with the family member.
Alternatively, the adult family member can sign a waiver attesting he or she is aware the minor is having an abortion; the parent can accompany the minor to the procedure; the physician can perform an abortion if there is a medical emergency; or the minor can disclose in writing she is a victim of sexual assault by an adult family member.
Additionally, the Parental Notification of Abortion Act provides an option for minors to ask a judge for permission to get an abortion. That process, as outlined in the law, is designed to maintain the minor’s privacy.
The twin measures by Sims and Welch would repeal that act and clean up the language in three other statutes where references to it are made. They were introduced in both chambers of the General Assembly in February.
“Men can make health care decisions on their own without having to give notice to a parent. Why can’t a woman?” Welch said. “At the end of the day, I don’t want my wife and my daughter to be equal only in the confines of our home — I want them to be equal in the confines of the law. That’s what this fight is all about.”
In the House, the bill was assigned to the same subcommittee as every other measure related to reproductive health care and abortion introduced this session. It was left in legislative limbo.
In the Senate, the bill advanced much farther. Sims was able to get it out of a committee and before the full chamber, but never called it for a vote. It is unclear why.
‘Ran out of time’
Lawmakers introduced the Reproductive Health Act and a measure repealing the Parental Notification of Abortion Act around the same time this year.
“Our goal here in Illinois is to recognize the fact that abortion is part of a continuum of reproductive health care and women of all ages need to be able to have access to health care, so that they can make the best decisions for themselves,” said Brigid Leahy, senior director for public policy for Planned Parenthood of Illinois.
The strategy was to run the legislation in opposite chambers in the hopes each would reach Pritzker’s desk by session’s end. But when states such as Georgia, Missouri and Ohio began passing abortion restriction measures, that plan changed to solely push the Reproductive Health Act through.
“We essentially just ran out of time to then shift our focus and explain why repeal of Parental Notification of Abortion remains an extremely important priority for the state of Illinois,” said Elizabeth Werth, staff attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union.
More often than not, Leahy said, minors will speak with an adult family member or other trusted adult about their decision to pursue an abortion procedure. But proponents of repealing the act say it forces minors into conversations with adult family members with whom they may not have good relationships.
Deborah Holton, youth organizer with the Illinois Caucus for Adolescent Health, said notification can result in the loss of a minor’s financial support, homelessness and emotional and physical abuse.
That means for minors in such situations, notification is “the practical equivalent of consent,” Werth said.
Rules ‘put up a barrier’
Backers of the repeal effort are quick to point out a pregnant minor can decide to have certain types of prenatal testing, opt to continue her pregnancy and choose how she wants to give birth without notifying her parents.
The law allows a minor to file paperwork with a court using a pseudonym or her initials to protect her identity. Meetings with a judge typically occur in a judge’s chambers with only a court reporter and a legal representative for the minor present.
The judge has to determine whether the minor is “sufficiently mature and well enough informed to decide intelligently whether to have an abortion,” according to the act. Typically, the waiver is granted.
The waiver procedure is only accessible during business hours when minors have difficulty “safely and securely” meeting with a judge without their adult family members discovering their absence from school, for example, Werth said.
Another obstacle is the experience speaking with the judge. The law offers no guidelines for the conversation, so minors could be asked about their sexual history, familial relationships and other personal information.
“I think that that is where the supporters of these parental involvement laws are being disingenuous: They say they are there to protect teens. But they really are not designed to do that,” Leahy said. “What they’re designed to do is put up a barrier for teens getting the health care they need.”
‘Everyone wins’ as is
Those arguing the Parental Notification of Abortion Act should remain on the books say the law offers “fundamental” protections for minors.
“When we have this law, everyone wins — girls win because they have these key safeguards and parents win because their right to know and help their daughter is respected,” said Mary-Louise Hengesbaugh, chairwoman of Girls’ Health First. “This is a common sense regulation that needs to be preserved.”
Ann Scheidler, vice president of Pro-Life Action League, said minors are probably “a bit panicked” when they first learn of their pregnancy. Having an adult family member to offer guidance about health care choices and schooling options, and assistance ultimately deciding whether to carry the pregnancy to term or opt for an abortion, “are better addressed by the parents and the teenager together,” she said.
“She (wouldn’t) feel like she’s sort of floundering all by herself trying to figure out what to do next if she has that support,” Scheidler added.
An adult family member should know if a minor chooses to have an abortion procedure in case of complications, such as excessive bleeding or clotting, said Mary Kate Knorr, executive director of Illinois Right to Life Action.
A parent or guardian can also provide emotional support or inform a physician of a minor’s preexisting risk factor or health condition.
“The reality is that from start to finish, through this entire experience of receiving an abortion, a minor girl will need support, and where will she get that support from if she isn’t getting it from her legal guardian?” Knorr said.
Minor abortions decline
Knorr noted Illinois’ law requires an adult family member to be notified of a minor’s intention to undergo an abortion procedure — it does not require parental consent.
That is an important distinction, Knorr said, because the burden on youth is not as high as it might be in another state.
Scheidler added that the act’s provision for a minor to pursue a waiver from a judge “compensates for any difficulties” that may exist.
Opponents of the effort to repeal the act also point to statistics from the Illinois Department of Public Health that suggest the statute, in their view, is working. According to the data, the number of abortion procedures performed on minors has decreased since the law went into effect about five years ago.
In 2012, before it was enforced, there were 2,213 abortions performed on residents 17 years old and younger. In 2017, the most recent year data is available, that number was 1,003.
Abortion-rights advocates, however, say access to contraception played a role in the number of procedures declining.