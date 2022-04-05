Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain for the afternoon. High 57F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 46F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.