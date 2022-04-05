CHAMPAIGN — The city of Champaign is poised to hire a St. Louis firm to serve as its financial adviser for economic development projects.
If approved by the city council today, the city would contract with PGAV Planners LLC for five years, with the city paying PGAV up to $100,000 over the term of the agreement.
Unlike the city’s proposal to hire a private security firm to supplement an understaffed Champaign Police Department in the downtown area, hiring a financial adviser would both provide additional expertise and help the city’s Planning and Development Department get to some projects faster, according to T.J. Blakeman, senior planner for economic development.
The city receives requests from private developers for assistance on various projects, he said.
“It’s good to have that expertise and another set of independent eyes to help us navigate our division making,” he said.
The city has contracted with private firms to help with economic development projects in the past, among them the creation of tax increment financing districts, according to Blakeman.
“Tasks such as these require a great deal of field work, data analysis and document production that would otherwise use a significant amount of department staff time that could be devoted to other projects,” he said in a memo to the council.
Potential projects over the five-year contract period include analysis of proposed development projects, advising on tax increment financing districts and potential changes to the City of Champaign/Champaign County Enterprise Zone, helping city staff complete and file state or federal reports related to economic development and helping city staff with strategic planning.
One of PGAV’s first tasks would be to create a feasibility study and redevelopment plan for the proposed Garden Hills tax Increment Financing District, with a goal of approving the new TIF district by the fall, according to the memo to the council.
In a letter laying out PGAV’s qualifications for the city contract last December, PGAV Vice President Andy Struckhoff said the firm creates, amends and reports on tax increment financing districts throughout Illinois, and the vast majority of its clients are municipalities, economic development corporations and nonprofit organizations.
“In addition to our experience setting up development finance tools, we are also urban planners, architects, graphic designers and landscape architects,” the letter states. “These skill sets allow us to see projects beyond the numbers and think about how a project fits into the larger picture of the community.”
PGAV also submitted its rate table to be used for the contract with Champaign, and it includes hourly rates from $95 to $250.