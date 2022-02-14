DANVILLE — A 9-year-old boy sustained a bullet wound to the head believed to have been fired by a passing motorist in Danville Sunday morning.
Medical personnel at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center emergency room, where the youth was taken, said the wound was not believed to be serious, according to Danville police. The bullet had only penetrated the skin and did not cause further damage.
The victim was treated and released and is expected to make a full recovery.
Officers responded about 11:52 p.m. to the OSF emergency room and met with the victim’s 18-year-old brother, who said he was driving in the area of Bowman and Williams streets when he heard shots being fired and his vehicle was struck.
The driver realized his brother had been hit and drove him to the hospital.
A separate witness contacted police and said a Black male wearing a grey sweatshirt had been seen leaning out the window of a black SUV and firing several shots in the area of Bowman and Griggs streets.