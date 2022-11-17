TOLONO — A Tolono man shot in the leg by a relative Thursday morning is recovering at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Champaign County sheriff’s Lt. Curt Apperson said no arrests have been made in the shooting, which happened at a home in the 400 block of East Washington Street in Tolono about 11 a.m.
Deputies learned that two male family members, ages 56 and 34, were arguing and that the dispute turned violent. When that happened, a third relative, age 32, got a gun and shot the man who was getting the better of the older relative to end the fight.
The shot shattered the femur of the 34-year-old, Apperson said. After deputies rendered first aid, he was taken to Carle for treatment.
Apperson said deputies continue to investigate but decided not to arrest the shooter Thursday. A report about what happened will be sent to the state’s attorney’s office for review.