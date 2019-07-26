URBANA — An Urbana man who allegedly forced his way into the home of an ex-girlfriend and battered her earlier this month has been ordered to have no contact with the woman.
William K. Hurd, 42, who listed an address in the 800 block of East Oakland Avenue, was charged Friday with home invasion and domestic battery with a prior domestic battery conviction.
Judge Jason Bohm explained to Hurd that the charges stemmed from Hurd allegedly forcing his way into a home in the 1300 block of Brookstone in Urbana on July 12 and hitting the woman living there in the eye.
Assistant State’s Attorney Lauren McQueen said Hurd and the woman have a child in common and that about 2:15 a.m. that Friday, she was sleeping when she woke to find Hurd, wearing white latex gloves, in her hallway.
He allegedly grabbed her by the wrist and pushed her into a bedroom on to the bed.
The woman picked up their son and the two went outside, where he reportedly threatened to harm her and her car. The two then made their way back into the house, where their argument continued and the woman was hit in the eye.
She was able to get to a window and yell for help, which apparently prompted him to leave, leaving the latex gloves behind.
Police were at the woman’s home when Hurd allegedly called back and asked her why she got them involved.
Police found Hurd on Thursday and arrested him.
Bohm ordered Hurd to have no contact with the woman or her apartment.
McQueen told Bohm that Hurd had five prior drug-related convictions and two for domestic battery. Bohm set his bond at $25,000 and told him to be back in court Sept. 24.
If convicted of home invasion, Hurd could go to prison for between six and 30 years.