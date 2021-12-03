MAHOMET — Schools in Mahomet were open Friday morning in the wake of a threat of violence at the high school by a student.
“We don’t believe there is any credible threat to the schools but just to reassure people, we will be there,” Mahomet Police Chief Mike Metzler said Friday morning.
Superintendent Lindsey Hall said several people alerted her late Thursday to a social media threat of possible violence and law enforcement was immediately contacted.
“The situation was addressed with the student. The investigation is ongoing,” said Hall.
“The decision to keep schools open is based upon the information that has been gathered and it is our judgment that it is safe for schools to be open today.”
Metzler said he was contacted around 11 p.m. but said other officers from his department and the sheriff’s office had already gotten word of the social media posts made by one male high school student.
“There was no direct threat to anyone in the school. We’ve been in contact with the parents of kids who were involved, the school administration at both the building and district level and there will be a noticeable (police) presence in the school and in and around the schools during drop off and pickup,” said the chief.
Metzler declined to be specific about what the student wrote but noted it was not a threat directed at a single person.
“The school district is providing all the resources they can and the police department is giving them all the assistance we can to make sure everybody stays safe,” he said.
In a note to parents, Hall called the incident scary.
“Threats such as these are unnerving and very scary - even more so given the recent shooting in Michigan. Please know this incident was and continues to be approached with the utmost responsiveness and again, immediate action involving law enforcement was taken,” she said.
"I want to thank the students and others who brought this to our attention. Reporting this type of situation is how it can be most quickly addressed and investigated," said Hall.