CHAMPAIGN — A case of monkeypox at a Rantoul day care center has been confined to one infected employee, with no known further spread, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Wednesday.
All adults and children with potential exposure to the infected person have been screened and offered the Jynneos vaccine for monkeypox, and as of Wednesday nobody else had tested positive. That includes both people at the day care center and at the homes of potentially exposed people, public health officials said.
“The day care center that we worked with was very responsive and quick in their actions to ensure the safety of the children and the center’s employees,” said public health district Administrator Julie Pryde. “The day care’s director worked closely with us from the start to ensure that the CDC-required cleaning was done and that all who had potential exposures were contacted.”
The monkeypox case in Rantoul, the first monkeypox case involving a day care center in the state, was announced Friday.
The infected employee is in isolation and doing well, according to the public health district.
The day care center in Rantoul where the employee works hasn't been identified. The public health district worked with Carle Health and the Illinois Department of Public Health to conduct the screenings.