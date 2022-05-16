CHAMPAIGN — Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire Monday afternoon in a two-story home at 508 Swigart Street, Champaign.
Nobody was injured, according to fire officials.
The fire department was called by a neighbor to the home at 2:19 p.m. Monday and firefighters found the occupant outside and a fire in second-story bedroom, according to a report. A dog inside the home was rescued.
The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.
While the fire was out quickly, the occupants of the home will be displaced due to the damage, fire officials said.