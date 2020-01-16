DANVILLE — Danville police are looking for the person or persons who fired on a home in that city Wednesday afternoon.
Commander Josh Webb said those inside the house in the 1100 block of Harmon Street were not injured when shots were fired around 2:22 p.m., hitting the structure.
The occupants said they heard gunfire but did not see who was shooting.
Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call the department at 217-431-2250. Those who want to remain anonymous and possibly collect a reward can call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.