CHAMPAIGN — Champaign police are investigating shots fired downtown Thursday night.
Police department spokesman Tom Yelich said preliminary information is that officers received multiple reports of gunfire in the downtown area about 10:20 p.m.
They found six shell casings near the intersection of Taylor and Market streets but no reports of injury or property damage.
"No one has come forward with information," Yelich said.
Anyone who might have information is encouraged to call Champaign Police at 217-351-4545 or Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8466.
The city has been besieged this year with shootings. The incident brings to approximately 130 the number of times Champaign police have been called to shootings and found evidence of gunfire.
There have been five shooting deaths in Champaign in 2021.