CHAMPAIGN — A Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District bus driver and and all five passengers aboard escaped injury Sunday morning when a bus was caught in gunfire between occupants in two cars.
The shooting occurred at East Columbia Avenue and North Fifth Street about 11:30 a.m. Sunday.
The bus was northbound on Fifth Street and stopped to pick up a passenger, according to MTD Managing Director Karl Gnadt.
The shooters were in cars on Columbia and Fifth, with two bullets striking the bus on the street side coming from the shooter in the car on Columbia, Gnadt said.
While nobody on the bus was injured, the driver and passengers were shaken, he said.
To his knowledge, an MTD bus hasn’t been struck by gunfire before, Gnadt said.
“I think this is an unfortunate first,” he said.
The MTD has shared the video from the bus with police to help with the investigation, Gnadt said.