Champaign, Urbana and University of Illinois police have decided to no longer collect outdated prescription medication at their respective departments.
The decision to discontinue use of the collection boxes that have been in the lobbies of their departments for about eight years was made out of an abundance of caution for their own employees.
The main concern was the handling of items that were not supposed to be dumped, including used hypodermic needles and liquids.
“We had an employee that was stuck. I used to empty the thing and you were finding needles all the time and it’s scary when you find them. We were not supposed to get liquids. People would bring in bags of stuff that were overwhelming,” said Urbana Deputy Police Chief Rich Surles.
Surles said the program began in part thanks to a grant, the purpose of which was to keep prescription medication out of the groundwater supply. There were also few places to safely dispose of medicines in 2013.
“We believe it’s been successful, we bridged the gap, and now there are other resources for people to use,” he said.
In Champaign County, those include Carle Hospital’s pharmacy, OSF Healthcare, Walgreens at 1509 S. Neil, Meijer pharmacies on South Philo Road in Urbana and on North Prospect Avenue in Champaign, CVS at 1111 N. Dunlap Ave., Savoy, and at 107 W. Green St., C.
Surles said Urbana police alone diverted more than two tons of medication from being disposed of incorrectly over the course of the program.
He said as the chiefs began talking about physically opening departments back up to certain services as community health improves, it was decided this was a program from which the police could step back.
“We still think it’s valuable,” said Surles. “Now there are more resources than when we started.”
More information can be found on the Drug Enforcement Administration Diversion Control website, including ways to safely dispose of drugs at home.