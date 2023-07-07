PHILO — No one was injured when a disabled car was demolished by a passing train on the northeast side of Philo on Thursday night.
A release from Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said about 9:30 p.m., a 59-year-old Philo woman called 911 because her car was disabled on tracks near the intersection of county roads 1700 E and 900 N.
Before deputies could arrive, the car was hit by a train and engulfed in flames.
The driver was not injured since she had gotten out when the crossing warning lights activated and before the collision occurred. No train employees were injured in the accident.