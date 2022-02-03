PHILO — Philo firefighters have asked professionals to determine what caused a fire that heavily damaged a tri-level home on the east side of town.
Interim fire Chief Keith Schafroth said about 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, a neighbor of the residents of the house in the 600 block of South Cleveland Street and one of the village's snowplow drivers noticed flames coming from the chimney and both called for help about the same time.
“Fire was coming out the top of the chimney when we got there," he said. "At the time, there was no smoke or fire inside the house. The fire had already spread to the attic.
“Once inside, firefighters began pulling the ceiling down and spraying water."
Schafroth said the fireplace was downstairs in a den of the tri-level home. While the flames were contained to that area and the chimney, there was heavy damage to the bedrooms above from the efforts to put the fire out.
Champaign County sheriff’s Lt. Curt Apperson said the owner reported that their power had flickered around noon, so they started a fire in the gas fireplace.
Why it caused the chimney and attic to catch fire will be a topic for investigators from the Mutual Aid Alarm Box System and the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s office.
Apperson said the residents reported they had lived in the house for 11 years and didn’t use the fireplace often. The house is not livable now.
Schafroth said the dozen firefighters from Philo got help from at least another 12 or so volunteers from fire departments for Broadlands-Longview, Sidney, Homer and St. Joseph-Stanton.
Philo firefighters got back to their station after 11 p.m., he said.
Although they were cold and their protective clothing frozen was stiff, no one was hurt. Wednesday’s snow “made it hard moving around the front yard until everybody trampled a path in the snow,” Schafroth said.
Road conditions meant fire equipment had to move a bit slower to get to the house.
“If they don’t get there, then they are not any help to anyone,” Schafroth said.