Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Periods of snow and windy. High 23F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Low 18F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.