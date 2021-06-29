URBANA — Urbana firefighters continue to investigate a gas leak that caused an explosion at a privately-owned dormitory on the University of Illinois campus Monday.
Urbana Fire Chief Chuck Lauss said 56 students were evacuated from Hendrick House, 904 W. Green St., following the explosion at 9:22 p.m. No one was hurt.
An employee who Lauss called “very blessed” was investigating the heavy gas smell in the mechanical room in the basement. He checked things out, then left to call the company that does heating, air conditioning and mechanical work for the dorm.
Lauss said he had just stepped outside the building when he heard the explosion.
“He said it was probably about a minute,” Lauss said, adding that man was not hurt.
The explosion affected a small single-story building attached to the north side of Hendrick House at its rear dock.
“It blew the roof completely off of it,” said the chief.
The building houses a walk-in freezer. He estimated it to be about 24-by-24 feet.
“There was heavy structural damage to that. The steel trusses on the roof of that have a lot of damage. It appears the walls are cracked and pushed out a bit,” he said.
Lauss said the first firefighters were on scene just two minutes after getting called.
There was no fire but they also noticed the heavy odor of natural gas. He said residents were already evacuating. There was also debris from the damaged building, mostly on the north side of the dorm in the parking lot but some on Lincoln Avenue as well.
Hendrick House officials were able to relocate the residents to Daniels Hall across the street.
“Our crews’ focus was on what the issue was. They took the detection equipment in and noticed a heavy presence of natural gas on the north side of the building where the explosion happened. We called for our MABAS ventilation fan, which is a huge, huge fan that they pull on the back of a pickup truck. We set that up on the south side of the building and started ventilation to get the gas moved out of the building,” he said.
“We back it up to the front of the building and get it started and open limited amounts of the building. That creates positive pressure and moves air out of the building much faster. We vented it for about an hour to 90 minutes and got to the point where we could get in,” Lauss said.
All 16 firefighters on shift plus the chief responded. Cornbelt firefighters brought the fan. The chief said the pre-planning and training the department routinely does paid off.
“They will look for areas to quickly evacuate people from and to,” he said of the pre-planning. “Our number one priority is life safety and to get those residents out. They have an idea when they get there where they need to be.”
“All the apparatus knew where they needed to be. The firefighters as usual were extremely professional and caring with making sure everyone was evacuated and finding out what they needed to do,” he said. There were able to shut down utilities immediately.
The Mass Transit District sent a bus to help with moving the residents.
“We turned the building back to the owners about 2:15 this (Tuesday) morning,” Lauss said.
“We are not even close” to completing the investigation, he said.
Insurance officials will bring in inspectors as well to assess what happened and if there is structural damage to either of the two towers.
The dormitory can accommodate 364 students, according to its website.
“We will not be repopulating the building until the building has been thoroughly investigated and the cause of the leak has been taken care of. We will do our best to keep you and the students updated on the progress and make sure that everyone keeps safe during this,” according to a post on the site.