CHAMPAIGN — No one was injured in a five-vehicle accident Thursday afternoon near a construction zone on northbound Interstate 57 near the I-74 interchange that shut down the right lane for about an hour.
According to a report from state police, at 1:22 p.m., a semitrailer driven by a 65-year-old man from Henley, Mo., was headed north on I-57 at mile marker 237 when it failed to reduce speed when approaching traffic that had slowed and moved into the left lane because of construction in the right lane.
The semi rear-ended a Chevrolet Cruze driven by 73-year-old man from Mansfield, pushing it out of the road, then rear-ended a Chevrolet Equinox driven by a 45-year-old woman from Mahomet that was in front of the Cruze, causing the Equinox to rear-end a Ford Escape in front of it driven by 71-year-old woman from Owensboro, Ky. The semi then entered the right lane and side-swiped the rear passenger side of a GMC Yukon driven by a 48-year-old woman from Champaign before coming to rest in the right lane.
The Equinox also came to rest in the right lane; it, the Cruze and the semi were all towed from the scene. The Escape and Yukon were able to drive away.
None of the drivers nor the two passengers involved in the wreck — a 71-year-old man from Owensboro in the Escape and a 14-year-girl from Champaign in the Yukon — was hurt; everyone was wearing a seat belt.
The driver of the semi was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.