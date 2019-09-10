TOLONO — Three occupants of a Tolono mobile home were uninjured Tuesday afternoon when fire broke out in a bedroom.
Assistant Tolono Fire Chief Chris Humer said the residents of the home in The Oaks Trailer Park on U.S. 45 on Tolono’s south side noticed smoke about 5:35 p.m., got out and called for help.
“Due to the bedroom door being closed, that definitely saved the structure,” Humer said.
Firefighters found heavy smoke when they entered but kept the fire from spreading beyond the bedroom. They had it out within 30 minutes.
Investigators from the Mutual Aid Alarm Box System were called to help figure out the cause. Humer said it apparently started in a wall. He said it was too early to put a dollar estimate on the damage and the occupants wouldn’t be able to stay there overnight.
Savoy and Pesotum firefighters helped Tolono. Several firefighters rotated in and out to keep from getting overheated, Humer said.
None of the adult occupants or firefighters were injured, Humer said.