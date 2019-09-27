CHAMPAIGN — A house in north Champaign has been left uninhabitable after a fire Thursday night. No one was injured.
Fire department spokesman Randy Smith shortly before 9 p.m., crews were called to the home in the 500 block of West Beardsley Avenue for a report of a house fire. When they arrived, they saw smoking coming from the attic area and quickly extinguished the blaze.
Smith said one person was home when the fire started. He said the occupant heard a popping noise and got out safely.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Smith said the house has moderate smoke and water damage along with minor fire damage. A dollar estimate was not available.