MAHOMET — Nobody was hurt Monday in a fire in a machine shed in rural Mahomet.
Corn Belt Fire Protection District Capt. David Parsons said at 5:52 p.m., firefighters were called to a fire in the 700 block of County Road 2175 North, about a mile and a half east of Mahomet.
Corn Belt firefighters were joined by those from Sangamon Valley, Northern Piatt, Eastern Prairie and Seymour, as well as personnel from Arrow Ambulance.
“The extreme heat made firefighting efforts difficult,” Parsons said.
Investigators remained at the scene.
A cause for the fire remained undetermined, and Parsons said it was too early to determine a dollar amount for the damage.