CHAMPAIGN — Champaign police are investigating a shooting between two vehicles that happened in the city’s north end late Thursday morning.
Sgt. Ben Newell said a witness not involved in the exchange of gunfire told police that at 11:28 a.m. they were in a vehicle stopped on Bloomington Road at Bradley Avenue, headed southeast. As they were waiting for the light to turn, a dark gray sport utility vehicle stopped in the lane next to them.
As both vehicles waited for the light to change, a dark-colored sedan turned on to Bloomington from Bradley Avenue and someone in the passing sedan fired at the SUV.
After those shots were fired, an occupant of the SUV, which had started moving southeast, returned fire on the sedan.
Newell said police found two different piles of broken glass, suggesting both vehicles were hit by gunfire, but they could not find either vehicle.
He said police had not received any reports of injury to people nor had they been told about property damage to anything else.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Champaign police at 217-351-4545 or Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477.
Police shut down the intersection and a portion of State Street for a brief time to search for evidence.