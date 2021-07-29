CHAMPAIGN — There will be no uniformed police officers assigned to be present daily in Champaign schools when students return to class in three weeks.
In a joint announcement made Thursday morning, the Champaign police department and the Unit 4 school district said it was temporarily suspending the school resource program due to a shortage of police officers.
In April, Unit 4 board members approved paying for two officers for the coming school year at a cost of $349,611 despite reluctance from board members to support having resource officers in the schools in the future.
According to figures released by the city’s human resources department earlier this month, the police department is allotted 125 positions but only about 104 are currently filled.
Since January 2019, the city's report said, 32 officers left the Champaign police department while only 17 were hired. The city council is currently considering ways to shorten the hiring process to alleviate that gap.
In the release, Champaign Police Chief Anthony Cobb, who will be leaving his post in a week, said the safety of students is a priority.
“Though we have suspended our School Resource Officer Program due to staffing resources, each officer still has the ability to monitor, visit and check in on our schools to help foster safe and positive learning environments. Our relationship with Unit 4 is not ending, and we are committed to continuing to provide public safety resources to the best of our Ability,” Cobb said.
New Unit 4 Superintendent Shelia Boozer called the suspension of the SRO program “an opportunity for us to proactively approach the security of our students and staff from a social-emotional and equity lens.”
“We plan to strengthen student supports through restorative practice, therapeutic crisis intervention (TCI) training, and introducing Student Support Advocates (SSAs) as part of our staffing.”
Cobb said police will respond to calls for service and be available for major crises when needed by the schools.
“Police remain committed to providing resources for special and athletic events at school facilities and maintaining a visible presence before and after school as patrol resources allow,” he said.