CHAMPAIGN — Police received reports of shots fired near closing time outside a downtown Champaign restaurant early Saturday.
Lt. Ben Newell said Champaign police were called about 1:35 a.m. downtown for reports of shots fired.
Police ultimately located a shooting scene in a parking lot west of KoFusion on Main Street.
Police found four casings but located no victims or damage.
If you have information, authorities ask that you contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, 373tips.com or via the free “P3 Tips” mobile app.
Tipsters are 100 percent anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers and receive a code to check on rewards.
All tips submitted to Crime Stoppers are electronically stripped of any personally identifying information and are processed by a third-party answering service.
Crime Stoppers will pay cash rewards of $5,000 for tips that lead to an arrest in a Champaign County homicide, $2,500 for tips leading to an arrest in a felony involving a gun in Champaign County and up to $1,000 for tips leading to arrests in other crimes.