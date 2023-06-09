URBANA — Take it from Jennifer Putman, president of the Urbana and Champaign Sanitary District’s governing board: This isn’t a job for the squeamish.
“Fecal material is our job,” she said.
Interested in serving on the three-member appointed sanitary district board? There’s a vacancy, due to the recent resignation of former member Derek Winstanley, and applications to replace him are being accepted by the Champaign County Executive’s office.
The new board member would fill the balance of Winstanley’s three-year term that runs through May 2024.
Putman, who has served on the board since 2011, said there’s a learning curve for new board members.
The sanitary district provides wastewater treatment for properties in Champaign, Urbana, Bondville, Savoy, the University of Illinois and adjacent developed areas. It operates two treatment plants, plus the large diameter sanitary interceptor sewers and 28 pumping stations that transport wastewater to the treatment plants.
“The ideal trustee marvels at the teamwork of district engineers and biologists who apply the science of sunshine and trickling filters to the content of our toilet bowls and grease traps of our restaurants, then release it to our waterways as effluent capable of sustaining life,” Putman said.
Plus, she also said, “you can’t be squeamish.”
Board members largely attend one meeting a month, “and the pay ($6,000 a year) is ridiculously high,” said Putman, who donates half her board pay to the Urbana Parks Foundation.
Other requirements for the board position: Members must live within the boundaries of the sanitary district, and because the board must be balanced, political party-wise, the next member must be a Republican.
According to an announcement on County Executive Steve Summers’ website, applications to fill the vacancy are due by 4 p.m. June 30. The county board will act on Summers’ chosen appointment in July.