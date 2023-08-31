WESTVILLE — Distinguished athletes and coaches of Westville’s past will be honored Friday night as part of the community’s sesquicentennial observance.
The 5:30 p.m. ceremony, to be followed by a meet-and-greet session, tour of the school and light dinner for the honorees prior to the Tigers’ home football opener against Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, is part of the community’s 150th anniversary observance.
Thirty-one players, 10 coaches and principals and Wall of Fame members will be recognized. Even a team from 100 years past — the 1923 football team — will be honored in absentia.
Among the coaches to be honored will be Jeff Millis, the longest-serving basketball coach in Westville history (27 years) and the coach with the most wins ever (435) in Vermilion County.
Millis called his time at Westville “a very good experience.”
“I was very blessed with very very good assistant coaches. We had very solid hardworking kids — kids that bought into working hard in practice, playing hard. I’m very fortunate.”
Millis cites the late 1980s and early to middle 1990s for some of his best teams. The 1989-90 team finished 21-5 and advanced to the regional championship game. Westville won regional crowns in 1993 and 1994.
“The 1992-93 team was 25-4 and got to the sectional championship game,” Millis said. “The next year, we had a nice club that kind of overachieved. They were 23-6 and also won the regional.”
A native of Potomac, the 63-year-old Millis, now retired, coached and taught for five years at Potomac High School. There, he coached baseball, track and cross-country.
He coached track for several years at Westville and was assistant football coach for Guy Goodlove for five years — Millis saying Goodlove was a better assistant coach in basketball than Millis was assisting Goodlove in football.
He also lauded assistant coach Allen Greenlee, who had been head coach for several schools. “He was tremendous,” said Millis, who also served as athletic director for 28 years.
Millis credited his successor, Jack Hardy, who had the program rolling when he took over.
Sesquicentennial Chairman Gary Delhaye said Hardy won four Vermilion County basketball championships, three regional titles and led the Tigers to the 1976 Sweet 16. He was elected to the IHSA Basketball Hall of Fame. Hardy’s teams had 245 wins in 17 seasons.
Another standout is Goodlove, who is going strong as Westville’s football coach. He led the Tigers to two state football runnerup finishes in 2006 and 2007.
A coach at Westville High for 27 years, his teams have made the playoffs 15 of 28 seasons.
He has more than 150 wins and is in the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame and the Greater Illiana Sports Hall of Fame. He also served as Westville High School principal for 22 years.
Another important part of Westville’s sports history is Dennis Watson, who both played for and coached Westville football.
A two-time most valuable player for the Tigers, Watson was a captain on the first Westville team to play in the coal bucket game against rival Georgetown 60 years ago. To say it was an intense rivalry would be an understatement.
“When we went to Georgetown, I remember we had to keep our helmets on and our head down, and about every window in the bus would be broken,” Watson said. “It was extremely intense.”
The same thing happened to the Georgetown bus.
After a stint as assistant coach at Rantoul, Watson was an assistant for his alma mater before becoming head coach in 1972.
“Westville was a melting pot,” he said. “We took a lot of pride in the school and the surrounding community. We were a hard-hitting team.”
Watson, who served as assistant principal and assistant superintendent at Westville, was also inducted into the Illinois College Hall of Fame.
Another Westville notable is Dawn Campbell, who was elected to three halls of fame — National Junior College, Danville Area Community College and Greater Illiana Sports. All were for her accomplishments in track and cross-country.
After recognition of athletes of the past, Westville’s current fall sports participants will be announced. At halftime, Westville’s youth football participants will be recognized.