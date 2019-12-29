SAN FRANCISCO — Kenyon Jackson is pretty good in front of a crowd. So it’s no surprise the Illinois senior defensive tackle was the featured player speaker at the team banquet following the end of the regular season.
Or at Sunday’s Redbox Bowl pep rally at the Embarcadero Plaza in San Francisco.
“I’ve been to a few pep rallies in my day,” Jackson said. “I know it’s about spirit and pride, and I know the Illini fans have the most pride out here. Let me get an I-L-L!”
The fans in attendance — buoyed by the Marching Illini — gave Jackson the “I-N-I” right back.
“We’re so thankful to be here,” Jackson continued. “We’re ready to go out there and give you all a great game (Monday) against the Cal Bears. Big shoutout to ya’ll. Thank you to the Marching Illini, the cheerleading squad and the fans. We wouldn’t be here without ya’ll. We’re doing it for ya’ll tomorrow. We brought Littlyville to Cali.”
Fellow seniors Dele Harding and Dre Brown joined Jackson and Illinois coach Lovie Smith at the pep rally. The Illini were headed to their final practice immediately afterward ahead of Monday’s 3 p.m. kickoff against Cal.
“There’s so many fans that have come out here and have been there supporting us throughout,” Smith said. “We’re not going to let you down. Getting to six wins this year? Important. There’s a big difference between six and seven wins, so we’re excited about playing (Monday).
“It seems like yesterday we were starting off training camp, and now it’s down to our final practice. We just can’t wait to play the best game we’ve played all year.”
The Illinois travel party for the Redbox Bowl topped 800 between the team, staff, almost the entirety of the Marching Illini and family members. Two charters planes left Champaign for the Bay Area on Thursday. Two more arrived Saturday.
The travel alone for that group is a serious financial consideration. That’s something Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman said deputy athletic director Warren Hood along with executive senior associate athletic director and CFO Susan Young and associate athletic director John Chipman handled.
“Each of the bowl games gives the participant a financial payout,” Whitman said on his Saturday SportsTalk appearance from San Francisco. “We generally use that payout to pay for the game. It looks like we should about break even for the game.”
The Redbox Bowl is one of the more expensive bowl games for teams to attend simply given the location. That Illinois wanted to bring the entire Marching Illini contingent added to the expenses.
“If we’d been in one of the games eastward, it would have been a lot more cost effective because you could probably bus the band pretty much anywhere whether it was Florida or New York,” Whitman said. “Having to fly the band adds a whole other layer of expense. We’ll see how it shakes out when it’s all said and done. Money well spent when it comes to the progression of the football program.”
Whitman and Smith have regularly discussed the steps toward rebuilding the Illinois football program. New facility. Better product on the field. The “obvious” and “needed” next step in Whitman’s estimation was some postseason football for the Illini.
“Getting back in the bowl business, so to speak, was an important step in that progression,” Whitman said. “For us to be out here in San Francisco and have a chance to participate in a great game like the Redbox Bowl with a high profile opponent like Cal I think is just something we can all be proud of. The key for us has got to be the springboard to an even better future.
A win Monday against Cal would mean more than just a better end to Illinois’ season after stumbling down the stretch with losses to Iowa and Northwestern to wrap up Big Ten play. Perception of the season as a whole would change with a win.
“For starters, 7-6 always sounds better than 6-7,” said former Illini Fred Wakfield during his own spot on Saturday SportsTalk. Wakefield has worked the last year-and-a-half as Illinois’ director of West Coast development and donor relations.
“You sit there at the precipice where you have a chance to finish with a winning season, and I think it’s necessary,” Wakefield continued. “I think everybody wants to see that. From a fan standpoint, yes, it feels better, but also from a program building standpoint to be able to hold your head high walking into spring ball.”
Wakefield is cautiously optimistic about Illinois’ chances in the Redbox Bowl.
“I think I’m in the same boat as most people,” he said. “You want to see a healthy team. You get to this point, and you want to see what they can put on the field. We’ve proven when we’re healthy we’re a pretty dangerous team. We’ve got some talent, and we’ve got guys who can make a lot of plays.”
Monday’s game will be the last for several Illinois players. Redshirt senior wide receiver Justice Williams won’t have much of a break between the end of his Illini career and the start of the next stage of his life.
The Frisco, Texas, native got a sales job in Austin, Texas, and he’s headed south this coming week to start apartment hunting. “(Friday) at practice I was really sad,” Williams said earlier this week. “I’ve got like one practice left, and then it’s gameday and I’m officially washed up and retired. I’m about to go in the big boy world. (The bowl experience) is definitely something we’re taking in day by day trying to get the most out of it.”
Champaign Central grad Ben Schultz walked on to the Illinois football team when training camp began without many expectations. The freshman defensive back was simply excited to be on the team he watched growing up.
A bowl game at the end of his first season with the Illini? That wound up being a special end to year one.
“It’s been awesome — overwhelming honestly,” Schultz said. “All the excitement. It’s a great time, to be honest. Coming into this season, I didn’t really know what to expect, but this is awesome. I really couldn’t ask for more to be honest.”