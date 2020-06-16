CHAMPAIGN — The successful bid to ultimately return the IHSA boys’ basketball state tournament to Champaign started almost two years ago.
Meetings took place. Tours of State Farm Center, conducted with IHSA officials in tow, followed. Monetary donations were secured from various area municipalities.
Now, after Monday’s decision by the IHSA to award the tournament to State Farm Center on a three-year contract starting in 2021 and continuing through 2023, Jayne DeLuce said she doesn’t anticipate slowing down.
“This is when the real work begins,” said DeLuce, president of Visit Champaign County. “We’ve worked together to have all of the plans laid out and we already have our first meeting (Tuesday) in regards to team hotels.”
“We’ll continue to work everyone in their respective areas to make coordinated efforts. The bid committee will now become a local organizing committee and will shift a little bit in terms of the people involved.”
DeLuce didn’t disclose a financial amount when asked how much money Champaign put forth in its bid, but said it’s a “combination of support from municipalities as well as corporations and individuals.”
The city of Champaign had pledged $50,000 toward the bid, with other area communities like Savoy ($10,000), Urbana ($7,500), Rantoul ($5,000), Tuscola ($2,000) and St. Joseph ($500) each pledging financial donations.
“We’ll be excited to help the IHSA utilize those funds to not only put on a good boys’ basketball tournament,” DeLuce said, “but to help with any of their other scholastic and other types of activities within IHSA.”
DeLuce estimated a $4 million economic impact will come to Champaign with the return of the state tournament. The first one is slated to tip off March 11-13, 2021 and will feature all four classes playing games in the same three-day window.
Previously, the Class 1A and 2A state tournaments have been held on one weekend, with the 3A and 4A state tournaments the following weekend.
“We will have a better idea of what (the economic impact) will actually be when we go through the new format knowing when the teams will arrive and how long they stay,” DeLuce said.
Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman has played a key role in the bid. He wasn’t the AD in 2015, when Champaign put together a bid to try to win the state tournament back to the city that hosted the event from 1919 to 1995, but the former high school basketball player at West Lafayette (Ind.) Harrison understands the significance of Monday’s decision by the IHSA.
“We’ve enjoyed a long relationship with the IHSA in a number of different settings, whether that’s wrestling or football, and certainly look forward to expanding on that with this new opportunity they’ve been good enough to provide us with,” Whitman said.
“I told (IHSA Executive Director) Craig (Anderson) on the phone, I appreciate the trust and the confidence that he and his leadership group have shown us. We are committed to providing a once-in-a-lifetime experience to our state’s high school students, to their coaches, to their families, to their fans.
“Now, it’s on us to deliver that. I’ve got such great confidence in our group here locally that we will not only meet, but exceed every expectation.”
Whitman credited the efforts of DeLuce in getting the tournament back to Champaign.
“Jayne has just been an absolute champion,” Whitman said. “She has worked tirelessly with all the various partners involved in developing the bid. We’re really fortunate here in Champaign-Urbana to have someone like Jayne who cares so genuinely about this community and about the people who live here.
“It’s really been our pleasure to partner with her on a number of things, and this is just the most recent example.”
Upon making the announcement early Monday afternoon, the IHSA said 13 local hotels have locked in three-year prices for fans below rack rate.
Hotel price-gouging was a main criticism of why Champaign lost the tournament in 1995 and Peoria has hosted it every year since — with the exception of the 2020 event, canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The IHSA’s Anderson said he’s confident those issues won’t crop up in the future.
“When we left 25 years ago, there was concerns about the hotel pricing,” Anderson said. “They’ve provided evidence that will not be the case and locked in a significant number of hotels on three-year pricing that we think is reasonable and that folks should be pleased to have.”
DeLuce said the local hospitality sector — from hotels to restaurants to retail — played a significant role in allowing Champaign to host the state tournament again.
“We never thought that the tournament would leave Champaign-Urbana,” DeLuce said. “People today are dedicated and passionate about keeping it here forever.”
Monday’s decision means Champaign will now host three IHSA state finals in the next nine months — that is, if the pandemic doesn’t force any restructuring of schedules:
— All eight football state title games are supposed to kick off at Memorial Stadium on Nov. 27-28.
— The individual state wrestling finals are set to get underway at State Farm Center for the 49th straight year from Feb. 18-20.
— Then, three weeks later, the boys’ basketball state tournament will hold its first games here since March 18, 1995.
“This is about all the people from across our community,” Whitman said. “We brag a lot about the wonderful opportunities we have here in Champaign-Urbana and at the University of Illinois. One thing in my 20-plus years now that I’ve been around this community, we’ve seen time and again, when we have a cause and something that gets people excited, people rally here in Champaign-Urbana in a way that I’ve never seen anywhere else.
“This is just yet another example of our community coming together around something that excites them. We are just thrilled to have this incredible event coming back here to its original home.
“We look forward to a great, long-term partnership with the IHSA and high schools across the state.”