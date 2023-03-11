URBANA — The Evanston company that bought the former Champaign County Nursing Home in Urbana is, again, asking the county board to make changes in a 2019 sales agreement that would allow for the facility to be sold and reused as a substance abuse treatment center.
County Executive Steve Summers said he was contacted recently by William “Avi” Rothner, manager of Evanston-based University Rehab Real Estate LLC, seeking an opportunity to address the board.
Either Rothner or representatives of his company will be addressing the board at its upcoming Committee of the Whole meeting Tuesday, Summers said.
The county sold the nursing home to its current owner in April 2019, with a requirement that it continue to be operated as a nursing home until 2028. Since the 2019 sale, the facility at 500 S. Art Bartell Road, U, has been operated under the name University Rehabilitation Center of C-U.
Rothner told the county board last September that he was exploring a sale of the facility for reuse as a drug treatment center, and last October the county board unanimously rejected changing the terms of the original agreement.
While the county board will hear from Rothner or his representatives again Tuesday, County Board Chairman Kyle Patterson said he’s not aware that any board members have had a change of heart about holding the new owner to the 2019 sales agreement.
In an email earlier this week to county officials, Rothner said the 243-bed University Rehabilitation Center of C-U had a 39 percent occupancy as of Feb. 1, with 149 available beds.
He also contended that there was an excess 119 nursing home beds countywide as of that date, and another 370 beds available in other facilities within 25-40 miles of the Urbana facility.
If the facility is sold to an owner planning to operate it as a drug treatment center, Rothner said, current nursing home residents would be moved to other appropriate nursing facilities and a required closure plan would be submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health.