Listen to this article

OAKWOOD — Frigid temperatures are playing havoc with Oakwood’s water mains, causing several breaks.

A statement by the village said all personnel are in the field coordinating repairs “to restore service as quickly and safely as possible.”

A boil water has been in effect until further notice, and residents have been asked to conserve water.

Additional information and updates can be found at the website Illinois | My Utility (uiwater.com) or by calling customer service at (800) 831-2359

More information when it comes available.

Our County Editor

Dave Hinton is editor of The News-Gazette's Our County section and former editor of the Rantoul Press. He can be reached at dhinton@news-gazette.com.

Trending Videos