OAKWOOD — Frigid temperatures are playing havoc with Oakwood’s water mains, causing several breaks.
A statement by the village said all personnel are in the field coordinating repairs “to restore service as quickly and safely as possible.”
A boil water has been in effect until further notice, and residents have been asked to conserve water.
Additional information and updates can be found at the website Illinois | My Utility (uiwater.com) or by calling customer service at (800) 831-2359
More information when it comes available.