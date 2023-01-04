OAKWOOD — They won’t have to sign letters of intent or hit Twitter announcing they’ve received an offer, but prospective teaching candidates are being recruited by the Oakwood school district nonetheless.
In an effort to increase the list of individuals willing to substitute teach in the district, Oakwood will hold an “aspiring substitute teacher academy” from 6 to 7 p.m. today at its grade school.
Superintendent Larry Maynard said the district is being active in trying to eliminate the substitute-teacher shortage, which has affected area districts from Georgetown-Ridge Farm to Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley.
“We’re trying to deepen our pool here at Oakwood,” Maynard said. “We’re putting forth a plea to our community to help them understand the reality of the problem and the fact that we all want to work together to implement a plan of action to hopefully reduce this stress in our school system.”
Maynard said the district’s current teaching staff has been shouldering the burden but said “the issue’s intensity is becoming too much.”
Discussions with the school board, administrators, the Oakwood Education Association teachers union and parents led to the decision to hold the academy.
“All hands on deck for our kids in our community,” Maynard said. “It’s not the problem you want, but it’s the challenge before us.”
Maynard said the academy will include breakout sessions at which teachers or principals will discuss what a typical day looks like in Oakwood schools.
Anyone who holds a bachelor’s degree is eligible to begin the qualification process to be a substitute teacher.
Successful candidates must create an account to be part of the Educator Licensure Information System with the Illinois State Board of Education.
The candidate must submit his or her official transcript to the Vermilion County Regional Office of Education to affirm they hold a bachelor’s degree, then must apply for a substitute-teaching license through the account with the state board.
The prospective substitute teacher must also submit to fingerprinting and show proof of a physical exam.
The shortage of subs led to some districts raising their standard daily rates in the fall. Among them: Urbana, which now pays an area-high $160 a day, and Tuscola, which went from $95 to $125 in one August board vote.
Subs in the Oakwood district are paid $120 a day.
Maynard said the district also plans to come up with additional incentives, such as paid lunches.
Candidates can indicate where they are available to teach, whether it’s anywhere in Vermilion County or just Oakwood or another district.
“Some people have jobs where maybe they’re only available on Wednesday,” Maynard said, and that will work.
He said the teacher shortage is so critical that Oakwood had four positions in its district where it could not find a licensed teacher. A full-time permanent substitute had to be hired for one post.
At times, retired teachers are used, but they can only work so many days to maintain their retired status.
Maynard said the teacher shortage began to show up about 20 years ago.
The COVID-19 pandemic just made things worse.
“It really hurt those school-community relationships,” he said.
Maynard said despite educators having their summers free, fewer people are going into education, perhaps partly because they can earn more money elsewhere and partly because teachers face a heavier burden in the modern era.
“They’re not only informing the student academically; there are more social, emotional and mental-health issues we’re facing right now that are facing everyone,” Maynard said.