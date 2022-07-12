CHAMPAIGN — Amber Oberheim is grateful for the support offered to her family by Concerns of Police Survivors after her husband was killed in the line of duty in 2021.
This week, she’s giving back.
The widow of slain Champaign Officer Christopher Oberheim, along with her four daughters, will pedal 355 miles as part of Cycle Across Illinois.
“We are rookies, but we are willful women, and we are excited to experience it,” she said on Tuesday’s “Penny for Your Thoughts” WDWS 1400-AM/93.9-FM.
The 18th annual fundraising bike ride starts Thursday morning in Alton and wraps up Sunday in Bridgeview. About 90 cyclists will make a number of area stops as a way to honor first responders, including Oberheim’s hometown of Monticello (2:52 p.m. Friday) and her husband’s police department in Champaign (5:16 p.m. Friday).
“Our motto is fixing shattered lives,” Kim Cessna, co-chair of the event, said on Tuesday’s radio program.
Oberheim received help from the Concerns of Police Survivors soon after her husband’s death and has been a part of the organization since.
“On May 19th of 2021, they showed up, held us up, and they haven’t left our sides since then,” she said, crediting the group for her family’s trip to take part in National Police Week activities in Washington, D.C., earlier this year. “It was great to honor the officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty, and it was a privilege for us to meet other family members and survivors. That was a week we will never forget.”
It is Amber Oberheim’s first time cycling in the event, motivated by watching riders arrive in Chicago during the 2021 Cycle Across Illinois.
“It was a pretty amazing thing to witness,” she said. “It’s quite a vision to see this pack of riders just coming down the road at you and it was really encouraging to see people lining the streets with signs, cheering with police flags.”