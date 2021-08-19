MAHOMET — An off-duty Champaign County sheriff’s deputy has been placed on leave after his arrest earlier this week for alleged drunk driving.
Mahomet Police Chief Mike Metzler said Sgt. Norman “J.R.” Meeker, 52, of St. Joseph, was involved in a traffic crash shortly after 1 a.m. Monday on South Lake of the Woods Road at the Interstate 74 overpass.
Mahomet police and Champaign County sheriff’s deputies were called to a report of a pickup truck that was on its roof in the middle of the road.
Metzler said it was apparent the 2017 GMC truck, which registered to Meeker, had struck the end of the guard rail and rolled over.
Metzler said one of his officers located Meeker, who was alone, not far from the crash scene. He was taken to the hospital to be evaluated and issued a notice to appear in court on a later date for DUI, leaving the scene of a property damage accident and improper lane usage.
Metzler said Meeker was not injured. He declined to release other details of the incident.
Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said Meeker, a 24-year employee of the sheriff’s office, has been placed on leave pending an administrative investigation that his office will conduct.
Mahomet police are handling the investigation of the crash and alleged DUI.
Because Meeker is a county employee and a potential witness in pending criminal cases, State’s Attorney Julia Rietz asked for a special prosecutor.
Judge Randy Rosenbaum has appointed the office of the State’s Attorneys Appellate Prosecutor to handle Meeker’s case.