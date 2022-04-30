The return of the Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend saw thousands of runners race through Campustown on Saturday morning.
With rain holding off, the field took off shortly after 7:30 a.m. Destination: Memorial Stadium.
Coming in Sunday's print editions: a 16-page speciail section, including results from every race.
Saturday events include a wheelchair half-marathon and 10K, marathon relay and half-marathon, and a youth race.
More than 1,500 runners had signed up to run in the full marathon, race director Jan Seeley said, but organizers decided in mid-February it was necessary to cancel it because “the community is still coming out of the pandemic and the impact that has had on services, police officers, first responders.
“There were concerns with both communities that we didn’t have the human power to be able to secure a route that truly tours and celebrates both cities."
Officials hope the full marathon can return next year, but that is not a given.
David O’Gara is your half-marathon champion. pic.twitter.com/mvUzaEBXHb— Colin Likas (@clikasNG) April 30, 2022
Despite no marathon this year, there are still more than 10,000 runners and walkers who will take part, representing 40 states, including Hawaii, Alaska and California, with 3,500 signed up for the 5K, 1,600 for the 10K and 3,600 for the half-marathon.