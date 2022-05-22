CHAMPAIGN - An alert Champaign police officer who stopped a car early Sunday for alleged traffic violations ended up arresting two juveniles who had a so-called ghost gun.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said the officer stopped the car in the 1000 block of West Beardsley Avenue about 12:15 a.m.
The officer said the driver struggled to spell his name and appeared confused about his birthdate. When the officer reported he could not find anyone in the system under that name, the 17-year-old male admitted he lied about his identity.
Seeing cannabis in plain view, officers searched the car and found a backpack in the front passenger side of the car that contained a black polymer handgun with an extended magazine, loaded, with no serial number.
Police arrested a second 17-year-old Champaign male who was in the car.
Both were taken to the Juvenile Detention Center and were expected to be charged Monday with weapons violations, Rietz said.