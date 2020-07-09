URBANA — The University of Illinois has terminated one of its veteran police officers accused by coworkers of sexual harassment.
Brian Tison and the university had been scheduled to begin arbitration last week, according to an email from interim police Chief Matt Myrick, but instead reached an agreement that states the officer was terminated.
Tison had been suspended without pay since Dec. 20 and was “discharged for just cause” on Jan. 4 after the UI’s Office of Equity and Access determined he violated the UI’s sexual misconduct policy and code of conduct, according to a copy of the agreement obtained by The News-Gazette via an open records request.
“Tison availed himself of certain collective bargaining agreement rights, and requested arbitration, alleging that he had been discharged without just cause,” according to the agreement, which was signed June 22.
The UI denied that Tison had been wrongfully discharged, according to the agreement.
“The parties wish to avoid the uncertainty, time and expense of a lengthy, multi-day arbitration hearing,” the agreement states.
The alleged victims had been consulted by university attorneys about “the possibility of providing testimony at arbitration,” the agreement said.
It remains unclear whether Tison will receive a pension.
According to the documents, he has consulted with the State Universities Retirement System “to understand the impact” of the agreement and opted to waive any complaints related to his retirement benefits.
When contacted by The News-Gazette, UI spokeswoman Robin Kaler confirmed that the university terminated Tison’s employment and “resolved any remaining disputes regarding the effective date of his discharge.” Beyond that, she said, the UI “does not share personal information about pensions, except for dates of service, which are shared with the State Universities Retirement System.”
Neither Tison nor his police union lawyer, William Jarvis, responded to The News-Gazette’s requests for comment.
Tison was hired by UI police in April 1996 after four years with the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department. His wife is also a UI police officer.
Banned from campus
Under the termination agreement, Tison agreed not to enter any administrative building on campus (except for legitimate business), to not seek employment at the UI again and to not have contact with people whose names were redacted from the document.
Tison and the state police union have also agreed to withdraw his grievance filed with the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service.
Tison had been notified Dec. 20 of his “suspension notice pending discharge” less than two months after an outside lawyer hired by the UI recommended that “significant employment action” be taken against him.
Chicago lawyer Peter Land, of the law firm Husch Blackwell, conducted the investigation, the third into Tison’s conduct in two years. The others were handled by the University Office for Access and Equity, beginning in 2017.
Land investigated accusations made by three woman that Tison “engaged in a series of unwelcome, offensive actions with them and others over a period of as long as 17 years, including: making inappropriate, sexually-charged comments to female recruits; inappropriately touching, hugging, massaging, and kissing female recruits and female officers; bringing a junior female coworker to a secluded building late at night; and retaliating against witnesses who participated in the first investigation,” according to a copy of Land’s report.
Land concluded that it was “more likely than not” that: Tison hugged and rubbed female officers’ shoulders before, during and after the OAE’s 2017-18 investigation; that he made flirtatious comments about how female officers’ bodies look good out of uniform or in dresses and that he found certain women’s hairstyles attractive; that he made comments on the bodies and appearances of the wives of male officers in settings in which the men and their wives found the comments unwelcome; and that after the 2018 investigation, he “publicly mocked” the female officers’ complaints about sexual misconduct, saying he had been “exonerated.”
Code of conduct violations
Land found Tison’s conduct created a “hostile environment” for one of the three women. Therefore, he was guilty of violating the UI’s sexual-misconduct policy only in that one case.
Land also found Tison had violated the UI’s code of conduct as to all three women based on behavior and verbal interactions with many female officers between about 2011 and 2019.
Before that recommendation, Tison had already been placed on administrative leave in August 2019 after new allegations surfaced regarding his conduct in 2015 and 2018.
The initial 2017-18 inquiry was launched after a female officer filed a formal complaint about Tison’s conduct toward her and other women in the department over several years, including while they were recruits under his training. She and several unnamed witnesses quoted in the report accused Tison of unwanted hugs, touching and suggestive remarks on the job.
While the UI’s Title IX investigator found that Tison’s behavior did not violate the standards of the campus sexual-misconduct policy, the investigator did call Tison’s behavior unprofessional and “highly inappropriate” and chided the police department for failing to stop it.
Tison stopped supervising recruits in July 2018, and former police Chief Craig Stone took unspecified corrective action against Tison under the terms of the police union agreement.
Last year, a female staff member lodged another complaint and the university filed a complaint on behalf of four officers. The outside attorney was hired to investigate those allegations because the Office of Access and Equity was short-staffed, Kaler said at the time.