URBANA — An Ogden man was arraigned Friday on a charge of aggravated driving under the influence stemming from a car crash earlier this year, the sixth time he’s been accused of drunken driving.
If found guilty, Adam Bryant, 35, faces a mandatory prison term of between six and 30 years.
Bryant was arrested Thursday in Hoopeston on a warrant issued in Champaign County in mid-March.
The charge alleges that on Feb. 8, Bryant was operating a car while under the influence of alcohol, and that he had five previous DUI convictions.
Champaign County sheriff’s Lt. Curt Apperson said about 7 p.m. that Friday, sheriff’s deputies were called to a car crash in the 500 block of East Lincoln (U.S. 150) in Ogden.
Deputies found Bryant in a car that a witness said had left the road, hit a tree in a yard, then struck a garage. In the car was open alcohol and a pill bottle containing suspected cannabis, Apperson said.
Because of his injuries, Bryant was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital.
According to court documents, his blood-alcohol concentration was 0.256, more than three times the limit under which an Illinois motorist is presumed intoxicated.
Apperson said Bryant was alone in his car.
Assistant State’s Attorney Troy Lozar said Bryant had prior DUI convictions from Vermilion County in 2002, 2003, 2006, 2008 and 2009. He also had numerous convictions for misdemeanor offenses and a prior felony conviction for burglary, Lozar said.
Judge John Kennedy told Bryant to be back in court Oct. 16. He remained in jail Friday in lieu of $150,000 bond.