URBANA — Meadowbrook Park dog walkers, beware. A mother deer may be near.
That was the essence of a cautionary message the Urbana Park District issued Friday morning through its social media pages.
A doe was spotted protecting a fawn along a portion of the Meadowbrook Park trail off Windsor Road, a popular spot for walkers and joggers.
The paths were left open, but the park district preached vigilance for visitors bringing their pets throughout the day.
“We’re just saying if you’re walking the dog in the park, be careful, because the deer will protect her young,” said Mark Schultz, Urbana park district spokesman. “When she sees a dog she could view it as a potential threat, and the deer could show aggressive behavior.”
The district attached a map of where the deer family had been spotted: the southern half of the small walking loop around the Wandell Sculpture Garden, close to the parking lot and playground on Windsor. The post was tagged #MomAndBambi.
“This is the first time we’ve had a situation like this in my four years at the park district,” Schultz said. “We have to remember, even though deer live among us and have acclimated to humans, they are still wild animals.”