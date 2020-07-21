Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Thunderstorms, accompanied by locally heavy rainfall at times. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 83F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.