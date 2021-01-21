TOLONO - An Ohio truck driver remained hospitalized Thursday with injuries he received when his rig ran off Interstate 57 in the morning.
Illinois State police said Rusty Masters, 53, of Byesville, was driving his truck-tractor trailer combination north on I-57, about three miles south of the exit for Monticello and Savoy, at 7:50 a.m. when his truck ran into the median and hit a concrete pillar connected to an overhead sign support.
Masters was taken to Carle Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition. He was given a ticket for improper lane usage.