URBANA — Visitors to the Champaign County courthouse can appear mask-free starting next month.
Sixth Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Randy Rosenbaum on Friday rolled back rules he had put in place two years ago at the start of the COVID-19 outbreak that called for masks and social distancing of six feet.
As of March 1, neither of those requirements will be in place in the courthouse in downtown Urbana.
Rosenbaum said judges can decide for themselves how many people they want in their courtrooms based on courtroom size, the number of people present and the length of hearings.
Eased rules notwithstanding, Rosenbaum still doesn’t want anyone in the courthouse who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the previous five days, has flu-like symptoms, has been told by a doctor to quarantine, lives with someone in quarantine, or has recently traveled to a country designated by the Centers for Disease Control as a high-risk location for COVID-19.
Rosenbaum said in general, the three largest of the 11 courtrooms will continue to be used for jury trials and judges will try to accommodate jurors’ concerns about social distancing.