URBANA — The city of Urbana may be poised to see an expansion of solar power being generated at its former landfill site.
The city is entering a lease option with global energy company TotalEnergies Distributed Generation USA that could lead to a second solar array being developed on the last unused acres at the 127-acre former landfill at 1210 E. University Ave.
A solar array is basically a group of multiple solar panels used to generate electricity.
The former Urbana landfill is currently home to a police gun range, fire department training facility, landscape recycling center and the first solar array at that site, operated by Nexamp Inc.
The TotalEnergies solar array would be “an entirely new lease on a different part of the landfill,” Tess said.
Nexamp currently has 14,000 solar panels at the Urbana site that are providing energy to both lower-income household subscribers locally and throughout Ameren Illinois’ service area and to the Urbana City Building, according to Scott Tess, sustainability and resilience officer for the city.
The city uses 10 percent of the solar power generated at this site, and the remaining 90 percent reduces the cost of energy for qualified lower-income households, Tess said.
The entire Urbana City Building is powered by the solar array, he said.
The lease option with TotalEnergies will formalize a partnership between the city and the company that would enable TotalEnergies to apply for state solar incentives needed to make the project viable, Tess said in a memo to the Urbana City Council.
“The lease option would give Total the exclusive right to develop one or more solar arrays on 24 acres of Urbana Landfill property for two years,” he said.
The company will pay the city $100 per acre per year during the two-year option period, and during that time will determine its site development costs and identify both state incentive programs and users for the solar power it would generate, Tess said.
The next step would be for TotalEnergies and the city to negotiate a long-term lease for the land, he said.
The presence of a second solar array at the old landfill is expected to take some time.
Tess said it was about four years after the first solicitation of bids for the Nexamp community solar array system to be activated.