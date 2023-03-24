From Alison Krauss to Bonnie Blair to a young Kamala Harris, we could fill a special section with history-making women who once called Champaign-Urbana home. But other area towns have female fame to claim, too. Here’s just the short list.
ARCOLA
Once home to … prolific painter, 1970 Arcola High grad and one-time guest Lawn Ranger Nancie King Mertz, twice honored as Artist of the Year by the Chicago Convention & Tourism Bureau.
BEMENT
Once home to … Julie Foran LaPlant, crowned Miss Illinois County Fair Queen in 1978, a year after Tuscola’s Merci Izquierdo took top honors.
CATLIN
Once home to … the first female CEO of a top 25 accounting firm — former CliftonLarsonAllen head Kris McMasters (UI Class of ’78).
DANVILLE
Once home to … trailblazing 1933 Danville High alumna Louise Johnson Robinson, who went on to become the district’s first African American educator to hold a teaching certificate. According to her DHS Wall of Fame bio, she was told by then-Superintendent Clarence Vance, “I’ll hire you as an experiment. If you do well, I’ll hire other” Black teachers. She did, and he kept his promise.
DeLAND
Home to … 2011 DeLand-Weldon valedictorian Brielle Jones, who as a high school freshman blocked 240 shots, a state girls’ basketball record that still stands. That season included two 21-swat games, also the most in state history.
GIBSON CITY
Once home to … Cynthia Ann Smith — or, as you probably know her, Frances McDormand, the name she took on when the mother who gave birth to the future three-time Oscar-winner in Gibson City put her up for adoption. She was taken in by a traveling pastor, making the “Fargo” star’s stay in Ford County a short one.
GIFFORD
Once home to … ABC News Radio’s Michelle Franzen, whose “top-notch storytelling skills” earned the former NBC News national correspondent a promotion in 2020 — to midday anchor.
HOMER
Once home to … The pride of Homer High’s Class of ’71 — Champaign native Diane (Bolin) Kelley — who made the U.S. women’s gymnastics Olympic team at age 15.
MAHOMET
Once home to … Melanie (Moore) Paxson — or as, you may know her, the wife who suspects her husband is up to no good when she catches him whispering on the phone in the wee hours of the morning, grabs it and asks: “What are you wearing, Jake from State Farm?” The insurance spot was one of several dozen national TV campaigns — Red Robin, Glad bags, Honda and Target among them — that you may recognize her from.
MONTICELLO
Once home to … Monticello High Hall of Famer Patricia Mosser, who’s on the short list for the most impressive resume of area alumnae — degrees from Wellesley, the London School of Economics and MIT; 20-plus years at the New York Fed, overseeing market analysis; headed up research and analysis at the U.S. Treasury Department; now directs the master’s of public administration program at Columbia.
PAXTON
Once home to … the first Big Ten coach to be named The Associated Press College Women’s Basketball Coach of the Year. That’d be PBL Hall of Famer Angie Lee, honored after her 1996 Iowa Hawkeyes reached the Sweet 16.
RANTOUL
Once home to … former Rantoul, Parkland and Illinois Wesleyan basketball star Brianna Baker — aka paramedic Nancy, the recurring role she now plays on “9-1-1: Lone Star,” the Fox drama now in its fourth season.
SADORUS
Once home to … One of the real-life stars of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, made famous in 1992’s “A League of their Own.” Dottie Schroeder, whose family moved to Sadorus when she was 9, made three All-Star teams and was the only woman to play in the league for all 12 of its seasons.
ST. JOSEPH
Once home to … The high school softball stars who rewrote the IHSA record book and hold the No. 1 spots for most career runs scored (Stephanie Canfield), most career runs batted in (Andrea Coursey), most RBI in a season (Hannah Bowen), most career home runs (Bailey Dowling) and most stolen bases in a season (Lindsey Barron).
TOLONO
Once home to … 1960 Unity High alumna Charlena Holl Grimes, whose work transforming the lives of underrepresented students while serving as academic coordinator for Washington State’s College of Engineering and Architecture earned her a trip to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, where George W. Bush presented her with a 2004 Presidential Award for Excellence in Science, Mathematics and Engineering Mentoring.
TUSCOLA
Once home to … Linda Metheny, the answer to the trivia question: Who’s the first U.S. gymnast to qualify for the finals in an Olympic event? The Illinois Athletics Hall of Famer did at the 1968 Mexico City Games, one of three Olympic squads she made during her storied career.
WESTVILLE
Once home to … The author of “Vietnam: I’m Going! Letters from a Young WAC in Vietnam to Her Mother,” which chronicles Linda Earls‘ remarkable story — of graduating from Westville High in 1964, enlisting in the Women’s Army Corps and realizing her dream of serving in Vietnam, among the first non-nurse women dispatched to a combat zone. She retired in 1988 as a first sergeant, with four commendation and two meritorious-service medals.