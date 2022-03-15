People with higher fitness levels are less likely to be severely sick from COVID-19 than those who are inactive. But they still need to be careful about returning to their exercise routines after coming down with the virus.
A slow, gradual return to physical activity is recommended, said Dr. Cemal Ozemek, the director of the cardiac rehabilitation program in the Physical Therapy Faculty Practice at the University of Illinois Chicago.
Scott Hendren of St. Joseph tested positive on Jan. 21, at the peak of the omicron wave, even though he was vaccinated and boosted. He had a constant cough that kept him up at night, a slightly elevated temperature, and he was achy and short of breath.
He continued to exercise though. Hendren has a 14-year running streak, during which he’s run every single day. Even COVID-19 didn’t interrupt the streak. He did slow, easy treadmill runs at home for 10 days.
“I did run at least a mile a day. A couple of times I tried to go farther and felt extra tired and more winded than I should have at that effort level, and my heart rate was about 10 or 15 beats higher than where it normally would be. It was like I was exerting myself when I clearly was not,” Hendren said.
He said it took about three weeks for him to feel like he was back to normal, but he took it slow in returning to his usual running routine.
“I’m a big believer in gradual increases. Rather than thinking I’m over it now and I can go gangbusters, I tried to ramp it up slowly. I tried to be more aware of how I was feeling and pay more attention to pace and heart rate and perceived exertion — paying attention to the little things to make sure I was progressing. I wanted to make sure I was really over it,” Hendren said.
Jim Doyle of Champaign believes he got the virus when he ate at a restaurant before attending the Illinois-Missouri basketball game on Dec. 22 in St. Louis, despite being vaccinated and boosted. He tested positive shortly after Christmas. He was seriously ill for several days, with an incessant, severe cough.
Doyle has a history of cardiac disease. He had a heart attack in 2008 and bypass surgery in 2014, and he has asthma. Because of those pre-existing conditions, he was given monoclonal antibodies, which quickly reduced the severity of his symptoms.
Tests last fall confirmed his heart is in good shape, and a recent pulmonary test showed his lungs were in better condition than six years ago. But returning to exercise has been a slow process.
“For me, this was no different than learning to run after the heart attack. You take it in small bites,” Doyle said, although he admitted he pushed himself too hard several times during his recovery.
He took his first outdoor walk of 3 miles on Jan. 10. “It was clear I overdid it. I really felt it afterward,” Doyle said.
His first run was Feb. 15 for 2 miles. In late February, nine weeks after testing positive, “I’m certainly not back to normal, but I’m struggling with figuring out what normal is,” Doyle said.
People with COVID-19 should not exercise during the early phases of infection — even those with mild or asymptomatic cases — because the virus triggers an inflammatory response, and exercise can exacerbate the possibility of damage to the heart, Ozemek said.
He recommended waiting to return to exercise until at least 10 days after the onset of symptoms and after being symptom-free for seven days; being off all COVID-19 treatments; and when one can do daily activities, including going to school or work, without fatigue.
He said those with mild cases should start out exercising for 15 minutes, then increase over the course of a week to 60 minutes.They are then clear to resume their normal training as long as they haven’t had symptoms such as fatigue, rapid heart rate or trouble breathing.
Those who are at higher risk or who were severely ill should have cardiac and respiratory testing before returning to exercise, Ozemek said. Those with long COVID-19 — symptoms such as chronic fatigue lasting more than a month past infection — have been able to improve their fitness and reduce their fatigue with light to moderate exercise in a program similar to cardiac rehab, he said.
Those returning to exercising after COVID-19 also need to be careful to not injure themselves. A recent study in the journal Sports Health looked at whether COVID-19 increased the risk of musculoskeletal injuries. It found that runners who had COVID-19 were more likely to report having an injury that prevented running for at least a week than those who had not had COVID-19.
The study didn’t determine whether the runners’ injuries were directly related to COVID-19, but it suggested that weakness due to inactivity while sick with the virus might be a factor.